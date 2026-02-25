Markets

Medtronic Launches MiniMed Go Smart MDI System In Europe

February 25, 2026 — 08:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medtronic (MDT) announced the commercial launch in Europe of the MiniMed Go Smart MDI system with the Simplera sensor. The launch will be rolled out gradually across Europe starting this month. In Europe, the MiniMed Go system with Simplera sensor is approved for people with insulin-requiring diabetes aged 7 years and older, as well as for children aged 2 to 6 years under the supervision of an adult caregiver.

The system, which is the only solution to integrate data from the InPen smart insulin pen and the Simplera sensor into a single mobile app, is designed to help people who use multiple daily injections to better control diabetes.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Medtronic shares are down 0.18 percent to $96.60.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.