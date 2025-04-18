Markets
Medtronic Gets FDA Approval For Simplera Sync Sensor For MiniMed 780G System

April 18, 2025 — 11:37 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc. (MDT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Simplera Sync sensor for use with the MiniMed 780G system.

The MiniMed 780G system now offers more flexibility for users of the company's most advanced insulin delivery system featuring Meal Detection technology with both the Guardian 4 sensor and Simplera Sync sensor.

The Simplera Sync is a disposable, all-in-one sensor that requires no fingersticks with SmartGuard or overtape and features a simple, two-step insertion process. It is the company's newest addition to its CGM portfolio, which expands options and provides greater flexibility for users.

A limited launch of the Simplera Sync sensor will begin in the U.S. in the fall of 2025.

