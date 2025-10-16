Medpace (MEDP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Medpace (MEDP) closed at $521.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services had gained 3.31% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medpace in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.5, marking a 16.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $640.45 million, indicating a 20.09% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.03 per share and a revenue of $2.46 billion, signifying shifts of +11.08% and +16.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. Medpace is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Medpace is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.65. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.34.

Meanwhile, MEDP's PEG ratio is currently 3.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Services industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

