Medistim ASA Prepares for Global Expansion with New Software

Medistim ASA, a leader in ultrasound technology, has completed its Early Access program for the new MiraQ™ INTUI software platform, aiming for a December launch. With devices already used in a significant portion of coronary artery bypass procedures globally, the company sees growth opportunities, particularly in the U.S. market. The INTUI platform promises to enhance surgical efficiency and patient outcomes, with plans to expand into vascular applications.

