News & Insights

Stocks

Medistim ASA Prepares for Global Expansion with New Software

November 11, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medistim ASA (DE:MD1) has released an update.

Medistim ASA, a leader in ultrasound technology, has completed its Early Access program for the new MiraQ™ INTUI software platform, aiming for a December launch. With devices already used in a significant portion of coronary artery bypass procedures globally, the company sees growth opportunities, particularly in the U.S. market. The INTUI platform promises to enhance surgical efficiency and patient outcomes, with plans to expand into vascular applications.

For further insights into DE:MD1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.