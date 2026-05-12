Mediobanca Q1 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Mediobanca (MB.MI, MDBI.MI) reported first quarter net profit attributable to company of 322.7 million euros, down 3.4% from prior year, exclusively due to higher taxation and one-off items. Total income for the period was 938.6 million euros, up 3.1%.

Net interest income was 487.5 million euros, a decline of 1.1%. Net fee and commission income totalled 223.3 million euros, down 8.2%. Net operating income was 469.5 million euros, down 2.2%.

Mediobanca shares are currently trading at 19.95 euros, down 2.54%.

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