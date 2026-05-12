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Mediobanca Q1 Net Profit Declines

May 12, 2026 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mediobanca (MB.MI, MDBI.MI) reported first quarter net profit attributable to company of 322.7 million euros, down 3.4% from prior year, exclusively due to higher taxation and one-off items. Total income for the period was 938.6 million euros, up 3.1%.

Net interest income was 487.5 million euros, a decline of 1.1%. Net fee and commission income totalled 223.3 million euros, down 8.2%. Net operating income was 469.5 million euros, down 2.2%.

Mediobanca shares are currently trading at 19.95 euros, down 2.54%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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