Medifast's Q4 Guidance Remains Weak: When Does Growth Return?

Medifast, Inc.’s MED guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 remains weak, with revenue projected to be between $65 million and $80 million and a loss per share ranging from 70 cents to $1.25. This reflects quite a deterioration from revenues of $119 million and adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The fourth-quarter 2025 guidance follows a weak third quarter, wherein revenue fell 36.2% year over year to $89.4 million. The decline was mainly due to a 35% drop in active earning coaches, which ended the quarter at about 19,500. Average revenue per active coach also declined 1.9% year over year to $4,585.

To drive recovery, Medifast is actively transitioning from just a weight loss company toward becoming a leader in the broader metabolic health landscape. This strategy focuses on metabolic synchronization to reverse metabolic dysfunction by targeting visceral fat while preserving 98% of lean mass. This presents a huge opportunity for the company, as 90% of Americans are metabolically unhealthy. At its third-quarterearnings call management stated that a new product line supporting this approach is expected to launch next year.

The company is also adapting to the rise of GLP-1 medications, with 61% of coaches having worked with GLP-1 users and 22% of the client base having used these drugs. Medifast positions its program as an essential lifestyle companion for these users. The company is also rightsizing its operations to support margin expansion as revenue stabilizes.

The company reiterated that its path back to growth begins with improvements in client acquisition and retention, followed by sustained growth in revenue per active earning coach. Historically, such improvements lead to coach growth after six to nine months, with overall revenue growth typically following within one to two quarters. Management believes revenue per active earning coach could begin to improve as early as the fourth quarter. However, at a minimum, such improvement is expected within the next six months and would signify an initial sign of stabilization.

Zacks Rundown for MED

Medifast’s shares have lost 18.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 15.6%. MED currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MED trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.37, lower than the industry’s average of 1.10.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s current fiscal-year earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 156.5%, and the same for next fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 45.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

