Medifast's Q4 Earnings on Deck: What Could Shape MED's Results?

Medifast, Inc. MED is likely to witness a top and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 17, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $70.8 million, indicating a 40.5% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for the bottom line has improved in the past 30 days to a loss of 76 cents per share, suggesting a substantial decline from earnings of 10 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. MED’s bottom line came significantly below the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter.

MEDIFAST INC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





MEDIFAST INC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MEDIFAST INC Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MED’s Upcoming Results

A major factor likely to have weighed on the fourth-quarter performance is the continued contraction in the active earning OPTAVIA coach base. In the third quarter, the company reported a sharp year-over-year decline in active earning coaches, primarily reflecting ongoing challenges in client acquisition. The broader weight management landscape has shifted with the growing acceptance and usage of GLP-1 medications for weight loss. This trend has altered consumer behavior and intensified competition, potentially affecting new client additions and pressuring overall sales volumes in the to-be-reported quarter.



Operating leverage also remains under strain. Lower sales volumes have reduced the absorption of fixed costs, pressuring gross margin and operating profitability. Although cost-control efforts, including reductions in marketing spend and certain discretionary expenses, have helped moderate selling, general and administrative costs, these actions may not be sufficient to fully offset the impact of weaker revenues. Our model suggests an adjusted gross margin contraction of 790 basis points to 66.2% for the fourth quarter.



Another headwind relates to the company’s ongoing strategic transition toward a broader metabolic health positioning. Medifast is evolving from a traditional weight-loss model to a science-backed, coach-guided system focused on metabolic health. While this repositioning aims to tap a larger opportunity and align with emerging health trends, such transitions can present near-term execution challenges.



On the positive side, certain operating metrics have shown signs of stabilization that could have supported fourth-quarter performance. In the preceding quarter, revenue per active earning coach reflected moderating year-over-year declines, and early response to initiatives such as the Premier+ pricing and auto-ship program indicated improved baseline client retention. MED maintains a strong balance sheet, providing financial flexibility to support product innovation and digital enhancements. These factors may offer some cushion to fourth-quarter results.

Earnings Whispers for MED

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Medifast this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Medifast carries a Zacks Rank #2, but it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

