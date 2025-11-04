Medifast's Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Decline 36% Y/Y

Medifast, Inc. (MED) delivered third-quarter 2025 results, with the top line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line missing the same. Both the metrics showed a year-over-year decline.

Management is shifting its strategy from being a weight-loss company to becoming a leader in metabolic health. The company believes its coach-guided, clinically proven system can address underlying metabolic issues, positioning it in a larger and more sustainable market.

Medifast’s Quarterly Performance: Key Insights

MED reported a quarterly loss of 21 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. The result also marks a sharp reversal from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 10 cents per share.

Net revenues of $89.4 million declined 36.2% year over year due to a drop in the number of active earning OPTAVIA coaches. However, the metric exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86 million. The average revenue per active earning OPTAVIA Coach was $4,585, down from $4,672, mainly caused by pressure in client acquisition associated with the rapid adoption of GLP-1 medications for weight loss.

The number of active earning OPTAVIA Coaches has been going downward year over year since the first quarter of 2023, reflecting continued challenges in client acquisition due to the growing acceptance of GLP-1 medications for weight loss. The total number of active earning OPTAVIA coaches declined 35% to 19,500 from 30,000 seen in the year-earlier quarter.

MED’s Margin & Cost Details

Gross profit was $62.2 million, down 41.2% year over year on lower revenues, partially offset by reduced cost of sales. The gross margin was 69.5%, down 590 basis points (bps) year over year. The decline reflects 450 bps of loss of leverage on fixed costs and 180 bps related to reserves for the reformulation of the Essential product line. We expected gross profit to be $64.3 million in the third quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) fell 36% year over year to $66.2 million. This decrease was primarily caused by a $19.7 million reduction in OPTAVIA coach compensation due to lower volume and fewer active earning coaches. In addition, SG&A for the quarter also included decreases of $5.6 million in company-led marketing, $2.9 million in convention costs and $2 million related to the company’s collaboration with LifeMD, Inc., all of which did not recur in the period.

As a percentage of revenues, SG&A increased 20 bps year over year to 74.1%. The increase was primarily due to 520 bps associated with the loss of leverage on fixed costs and other smaller increases, partially offset by a 360-bps reduction related to company-led marketing and a 210-bps reduction related to convention costs incurred in the prior-year period that did not recur in the third quarter of 2025.

The loss from operations was $4.1 million in contrast to the operating income of $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenues, this represented a loss from operations of 4.6% of revenues versus an operating margin of 1.5% in the prior-year period.

Medifast’s Financial Health Snapshot

MED concluded the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $173.5 million, no debt (as of Sept. 30, 2025) and total shareholders’ equity of $214.7 million.

Sneak Peek Into MED’s 2025 Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter 2025 revenues between $65 million and $80 million, with loss per share expected to be between 70 cents and $1.25.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 12.1% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 7.6% decline.



