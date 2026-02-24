Medifast (MED) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Medifast (NYSE:MED) has been revised to $12.24 / share. This is a decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $15.30 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from the latest reported closing price of $10.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medifast. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 25.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MED is 0.02%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.71% to 9,006K shares. The put/call ratio of MED is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 781K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 777K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 23.38%.

Lido Advisors holds 331K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 327K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 280K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing a decrease of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MED by 9.72% over the last quarter.

