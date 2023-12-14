Medifast (MED) Collaborates With LifeMD, Discontinues Dividend

Medifast, Inc. MED is committed to providing comprehensive health and wellness solutions to consumers throughout the United States. Management unveiled the first phase of its business transformation. As part of the transformation, Medifast will penetrate the medically supported weight loss market through a collaboration with LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD). LifeMD is a well-known provider of virtual primary care.

More on Headlines

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects to make investments worth $20 million in LifeMD. The move integrates OPTAVIA’s personalized coach-guided and habit-based approach with LifeMD’s medical expertise and weight loss medications like GLP-1s. The collaboration, which is intended to create a comprehensive health solution, comes at a time when the obesity crisis and the need for medically-supported weight loss solutions are growing.



In December, Medifast introduced two product bundles for consumers who require medically supported weight loss. These products include ‘OPTAVIA Nutrition Kit for Medically Supported Weight Loss’ and ‘OPTAVIA Muscle Health Kit for Medically Supported Weight Loss’. MED’s strategic entry into the booming medically supported weight loss market holds promise. This space is likely to reach up to $100 billion by 2030.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Discontinues Dividend

To adjust its capital allocation priorities, Medifast discontinued its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately. The move will enable management to redirect capital towards technology and growth investments. This will help the company improve customer acquisition and experience to generate higher long-term stockholder returns. Talking about investments, the company designed a new marketing campaign to increase brand awareness and fuel customer adoption.



The discontinuation of dividends gives Medifast the flexibility to evolve its business model, as evidenced by the recent collaboration with LifeMD.



Shares of Medifast have declined 15.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1.2% decline.

Top-Ranked Staple Stocks

MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of almost 6% and 14.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. MGPI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2% on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, carries a Zacks Rank #2. CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 81.6% in the third quarter of 2023.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current financial year sales and earnings suggests growth of 98.5% and 185.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 145% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial year sales suggests growth of 29.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.