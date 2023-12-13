Medifast Down 9% After Signing Partnership With LifeMD For Weight Mgmt Solution

(RTTNews) - Medifast, Inc. (MED) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company agreed to partner with LifeMD for weight management solutions. As per the agreement, LifeMD will offer its patients an independent OPTAVIA Coach and other lifestyle support services.

Further, Medifast has invested $20 million into LifeMD.

Currently, MED shares are down 9.28 percent at $68.41, from its previous close of $75.41 on a volume of 133,088.

