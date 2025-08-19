Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions

Medifast, Inc. ( MED ) is strategically positioning itself at the intersection of health, nutrition and lifestyle coaching. Amid growing consumer demand for health and wellness solutions, MED has been emphasizing the importance of personalized support through its OPTAVIA program, which offers one-on-one coaching and tailored plans.

The company continues to expand its portfolio of nutritionally-balanced meals and supplements, offering options tailored to diverse consumer needs. It is redefining itself as a comprehensive health partner by broadening its wellness platform to cover areas like healthy motion, hydration, sleep and mental well-being.

Technology and personalization are core pillars of Medifast’s strategy, driving deeper engagement and sustainable growth. The company is enhancing its digital tools and apps to improve customer engagement, track progress and connect consumers more seamlessly with their independent OPTAVIA coaches.

The company has an integrated phased way, with the broadening of its product portfolio through the introduction of the ACTIVE and ASCEND lines, hence currently expanding into enhancements to its mobile app and web platform. Such changes are designed to deliver actionable insights, simplify coach reporting as well as modernize its coach economics and product pricing models.

Looking ahead, Medifast is prioritizing the revitalization of its coach and customer base by introducing enhanced tools, data-driven support and new products, with a strategic focus on restoring long-term growth and profitability. Hence, Medifast is positioning itself as a holistic partner in lifestyle transformation by expanding its range of nutrition and wellness solutions.

MED’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Medifast’s shares have lost 22.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MED trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.33X compared with the industry’s average of 1.11X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 125.5% while that of 2026 shows growth of 40.4%. The company’s EPS estimate for 2025 and 2026 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Medifast currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

Nomad Foods ( NOMD ), which manufactures frozen foods, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 6.7% from the year-ago number.

Mondelez International ( MDLZ ), which is a leader in the snack food industry, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

MDLZ delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDLZ’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 5.8% from the year-ago number.

Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR ), which is a provider of ingredient solutions specialized in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year EPS is expected to rise 6.7% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. INGR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%, on average.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.