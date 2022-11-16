Mediclinic Intl H1 Profit Rises, Adj. EBITDA Down

(RTTNews) - Private hospital group Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half earnings attributable to equity holders grew 28 percent to 83 million pounds from last year's 65 million pounds. Earnings per share were 11.3 pence, up from 8.8 pence a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 67 million pounds or 9.1 pence per share, compared to 80 million pounds or 10.8 pence last year.

Group adjusted EBITDA decreased 1 percent from last year to 246 million pounds, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.2 percent, down from 15.8 percent last year.

Group revenue increased 10 percent to 1.73 billion pounds from 1.58 billion pounds a year ago. Revenue went up 2 percent in constant currency.

Further, the company, which is in deal to be acquired by Remgro Limited and SAS Shipping Agencies Services S.à r.l., said its Board has considered it appropriate to not propose an interim dividend.

The Acquisition is being implemented by means of a court sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The Scheme is currently expected to become effective in the first quarter of 2023, following which Mediclinic shares will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange, JSE and Namibian Stock Exchange.

