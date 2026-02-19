This Medicare Mistake Can Devastate Unprepared Retirees

Key Points

It's no secret that you'll pay a lot for healthcare in retirement. You'll have monthly premiums and possibly more doctor visits than you did when you were younger. Even if you're a pretty healthy person, a single injury could result in tens of thousands of dollars in unexpected costs.

Fortunately, you don't have to pay for your medical expenses entirely out of your own pocket because you'll be able to count on Medicare in retirement. However, misunderstanding the role Medicare plays in your retirement healthcare plan could lead to massive out-of-pocket costs. Here's what you need to know to ensure all your bases are covered.

Medicare won't cover all your retirement healthcare costs

Original Medicare consists of Part A, which covers home healthcare and nursing home stays, among other things, and Part B, which pays for most outpatient doctor visits. This covers a lot of ground but also leaves a lot of gaps.

You'll need a Part D plan if you want coverage for prescription drugs. In addition, you'll need an additional health insurance policy to cover things like dental care, vision care, and hearing aids. Alternatively, you can opt for a Medicare Advantage plan. These plans, offered through private health insurers, cover everything in Original Medicare, plus some extras.

What you don't want to do is trust your good health to keep your healthcare costs low in retirement. While everyone hopes they'll stay healthy as they age, this isn't a guarantee. If you develop a serious illness or an injury that leaves you unable to perform daily tasks, you could find yourself facing substantial out-of-pocket costs that derail your retirement withdrawal strategy.

How to make sure you have the healthcare coverage you need in retirement

The most important thing you can do to ensure you have the necessary health insurance coverage in retirement is to carefully evaluate all your options during your Initial Enrollment Period, which runs from three months before your 65th birthday to three months after it, and during the annual Open Enrollment Period that happens each fall.

Review all available plans, and compare them on coverage, as well as cost. Think about what doctors, specialists, medications, and procedures you expect to need, and make sure your plan covers these. This might mean choosing a policy with a slightly higher premium.

It's also worth taking steps to keep yourself healthy. Make sure you eat well, exercise regularly, and get plenty of rest. Also, take advantage of free healthcare screenings to catch problems early, before they become bigger and more costly.

