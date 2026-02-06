Medicare Just Got Rid of a Big Benefit. Here's How It Could Affect You.

Key Points

Medicare expanded its telehealth coverage in 2020 to give enrollees access to care during the pandemic.

Medicare recently undid that rule, taking telehealth away from millions of older Americans.

There are still limited circumstances where patients can receive remote care.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The COVID-19 pandemic changed society in 2020. Schools closed down. Employees were told to work from home. And going to the doctor for routine visits suddenly became a risky prospect.

In response to the circumstances at hand, Medicare expanded enrollees' access to telehealth services in early 2020 to ensure that seniors could safely tend to their medical needs from home. And for several years that followed, the waivers enacted in 2020 remained in place, allowing Medicare enrollees to continue using telehealth services.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But on Jan. 31, Medicare stopped covering telehealth on a broad level. Now, many enrollees will not be able to get care remotely. And it's a problem.

A service that benefited many people just largely went away

While telehealth may have been necessary back in 2020, since then, it's been a huge benefit to retirees who have mobility issues or lack access to reliable transportation. But effective Jan. 31, Medicare now only covers telehealth services in limited situations.

Medicare will still pay for telehealth for behavioral services. Also, enrollees who live in rural areas may qualify for telehealth. Otherwise, most enrollees will have to get used to visiting a doctor's office for care.

There may be a way to continue accessing telehealth services

If you're someone with mobility issues or you find it hard to physically get to the doctor, Medicare's new telehealth rules might be a huge blow. But there may be a step you can take to get better access to remote care -- switch to a Medicare Advantage plan.

If you're not on Medicare Advantage now, you may need to wait until Medicare's fall open enrollment period to choose a plan. That period starts on Oct. 15. But it's something you may want to consider, because some Medicare Advantage plans may offer access to telehealth beyond what original Medicare does.

Furthermore, it's common for Medicare Advantage plans to offer benefits beyond original Medicare's scope. So if you make a switch, there's a good chance your plan will pay for services like dental care, eye exams, and hearing aids, all of which original Medicare doesn't cover.

Another benefit you might get as a Medicare Advantage enrollee is non-emergency medical transportation. This could make it easier to get to doctor appointments in person.

Remember, some medical issues, by nature, can't be addressed effectively by phone or over video. So it's important to have a way to get to the doctor as needed, despite the rules that remain in place with regard to telehealth services.

If you can't yet make a switch to Medicare Advantage, or you need to stay on original Medicare, it pays to see if there are transportation services available in your community. New York City's Access-A-Ride program, for example, offers door-to-door transportation for people who can't take regular public buses or trains. There may be a similar program where you live.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.