This Medicare Increase Will Sting in 2026

Key Points

The cost of Medicare Part B has risen substantially in 2026.

That increase, coupled with higher Medicare deductibles, could burden millions of older Americans this year.

If you're struggling to keep up with your Medicare costs, there may be steps you can take to improve your cash flow.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

For a lot of Americans ages 65 and over, signing up for Medicare is non-negotiable. Many people have no choice but to buy coverage through Medicare in the absence of having employer coverage -- whether that's due to retirement or another reason.

This year, one major Medicare cost is a lot higher than it was last year. And it's apt to hurt retirees in more ways than one.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Medicare Part B will take a bigger bite out of your retirement paycheck

Most Medicare enrollees do not pay a premium for Part A, which covers hospital care. But Part B, which covers outpatient care, charges a monthly premium that's a lot higher in 2026 than it was in 2025.

Last year, the standard monthly Part B premium was $185. This year, it's $202.90. That $17.90 increase hurts not just because it's substantial, but because seniors on Social Security did not receive a particularly generous cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) this year.

The 2026 Social Security COLA is 2.8%, which, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), was supposed to raise the average pre-COLA monthly benefit of $2,015 to $2,071.

But that estimate was released by the SSA before Medicare's standard monthly Part B premium was announced. In light of that hike, the typical retiree on Social Security may be looking at much less of a raise, since Part B premiums are paid out of Social Security benefits directly.

Finding ways to cope with higher Medicare costs

It's not just that the cost of Medicare Part B premiums is higher this year than last. Almost every cost associated with Medicare is more expensive this year.

The Medicare Part B deductible in 2026 is $283, up from $257 last year. And the various costs associated with Medicare Part A, like inpatient deductibles and daily coinsurance, are also higher.

If you're struggling to keep up with your Medicare costs, there may be some steps you can take to improve your financial situation.

First, get yourself onto a budget where you can see exactly how your money is spent each month. Next, identify some expenses you can cut. Even small ones could add up.

From there, think about ways to boost your cash flow substantially. Working part-time is one option, as might be renting out a portion of your home for income.

Unfortunately, it's pretty common for Medicare costs to rise from year to year. So the increases seniors are facing in 2026 may be a sign of what's to come in 2027 and beyond.

If you're having a hard time managing those costs, implement some lifestyle changes that allow you to boost your income and free up more money for Medicare expenses. The last thing you want to do is skimp on healthcare because you don't have the funds for it.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.