Medicare Advantage Covers 3 Surprising Grocery Store Staples

Some Medicare Advantage plans offer benefits beyond just healthcare services.

Grocery-store staples could be among those items.

These benefits are available to people with certain chronic conditions.

Most people think of Medicare Advantage as a program that provides coverage for healthcare services, which is its primary function. However, the program can also offer a broader array of benefits to some recipients, including some grocery-store staples that you might not expect.

Here's what's covered and why.

Medicare Advantage covers these three grocery store staples for some retirees

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services listed some grocery services that Medicare Advantage plans can cover in its guide on "Contract Year 2026 Policy and Technical Changes to the Medicare Advantage Program." According to the guidance, Advantage plans can cover produce, frozen foods, and canned goods -- as long as they're healthy.

However, the contract-year policy updates also made clear that the program isn't allowed to cover "non-healthy" food.

When does Medicare Advantage cover these food items?

Medicare Advantage plans don't necessarily cover these grocery store items for all retirees. Some plans offer them as Supplemental Benefits for Chronically Ill Enrollees (SSBCI benefits)

The 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act allowed Medicare Advantage plans to cover some items that aren't directly related to health if they improve health or help maintain health for people with chronic conditions. Grocery store staples are among those items.

You're likely to be eligible for a plan that offers SSBCI benefits if:

You live with at least one serious or complex health condition that significantly impacts your ability to function or your overall health.

You have a high chance of hospitalization or other serious health challenges.

You need support in coordinating your medical care.

There is no specific list of qualifying conditions established by CMS, but if you have an ongoing medical issue that causes impairment, it's worth exploring whether you may be eligible for a Medicare Advantage plan that helps you cover these grocery store essentials.

If you can get Medicare Advantage to cover these extras, that means the money doesn't have to come out of your retirement plans, so you'll have more spare funds to spend on other important things.

