Is Medical Properties Trust Stock Going to $0?

Key Points

Medical Properties Trust was forced to cut its dividend twice as it dealt with troubled tenants.

The dividend was just increased again.

10 stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust ›

From a high-level view, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPT) has an attractive focus. The real estate investment trust (REIT) owns vital medical facilities, like hospitals. However, the REIT ran into trouble not too long ago when it lacked the financial flexibility to handle tenants who couldn't pay their rent. There were very real concerns that the stock could head to zero.

Medical Properties Trust has muddled through

At this point, however, the healthcare REIT appears to have worked through the worst of its problems. It wasn't pretty. The effort required two dividend cuts because the original turnaround plan wasn't sufficient. And it required selling assets, some at a loss, and writing off rents that were uncollectible.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

There were concerns on Wall Street that the REIT's troubled tenants would take it down a path from which it couldn't recover. There's a reason why the stock is down roughly 75% from its 2022 highs. But, at this point, it does not look like Medical Properties Trust's stock is heading to zero. In fact, it is starting to turn its business around.

The biggest indication of that was the late 2025 dividend increase of 12.5%. That sounds really big, but it amounts to a penny a share, since the quarterly dividend went from $0.08 to $0.09 per share. The REIT also announced a $150 million stock buyback plan. All in, however, the takeaway is that Medical Properties Trust is making a statement that the future is looking brighter.

That, however, doesn't mean that this healthcare REIT is a great option for risk-averse investors. The dividend yield is nearly 6%, which is more than two percentage points above the REIT average of 3.8%. However, there are other healthcare REITs with attractive yields that have worked through difficult times without cutting their dividends, such as senior housing landlord Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI). Omega's yield is only slightly lower at 5.7%.

You can find better REITs

If you like turnaround stories, then you might find Medical Properties Trust of interest. At this point, the REIT appears to have stabilized its business. However, for more conservative income investors, the two dividend cuts are a sign that management failed to deliver on earlier turnaround promises. It is reasonable if you see that and have trust issues. If that's the case, buying a different REIT or waiting until Medical Property Trust's turnaround is a bit further along would make a lot of sense.

Should you buy stock in Medical Properties Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Medical Properties Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Medical Properties Trust wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 23, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.