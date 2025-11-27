Medical Facilities To Repurchase Upto Approx. 1.8 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Medical Facilities Corp. (DR.TO), Thursday announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plan to repurchase upto approximately 1.8 million common shares.

The company intends to fund the repurchase, which represents 10 percent of the shares available for public trading, with available cash.

Also, the company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan with National Bank Financial to facilitate repurchases.

DR.TO closed at C$15.49, up 1.24 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

