Markets

Medical Facilities To Repurchase Upto Approx. 1.8 Mln Shares

November 27, 2025 — 09:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical Facilities Corp. (DR.TO), Thursday announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plan to repurchase upto approximately 1.8 million common shares.

The company intends to fund the repurchase, which represents 10 percent of the shares available for public trading, with available cash.

Also, the company has entered into an automatic securities purchase plan with National Bank Financial to facilitate repurchases.

DR.TO closed at C$15.49, up 1.24 percent on the Toronto Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.