MediaAlpha (MAX) Price Target Decreased by 11.48% to 14.38

The average one-year price target for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) has been revised to $14.38 / share. This is a decrease of 11.48% from the prior estimate of $16.25 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.81% from the latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha. This is an decrease of 123 owner(s) or 39.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.10%, an increase of 47.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.87% to 48,301K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 17,857K shares representing 32.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,368K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares , representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 83.13% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 1,301K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,045K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 945K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 856K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 39.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 73.83% over the last quarter.

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