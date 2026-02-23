MediaAlpha, Inc. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $31.40 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $4.64 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $291.15 million from $300.64 million last year.

MediaAlpha, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.40 Mln. vs. $4.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $291.15 Mln vs. $300.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 285 M To $ 305 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.