MediaAlpha, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.91 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $9.48 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.3% to $306.51 million from $259.13 million last year.

MediaAlpha, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.91 Mln. vs. $9.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $306.51 Mln vs. $259.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $280 - $300Mln

