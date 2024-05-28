Medallion Metals Issues New Employee Options

Medallion Metals Ltd (AU:MM8) has released an update.

Medallion Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 750,000 unquoted options, set to expire on November 26, 2027, under its employee incentive scheme. These new securities, identified by the ASX security code MM8AL, are not intended to be listed on the ASX, and the issue date is recorded as May 28, 2023.

