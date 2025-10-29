Medallion Bank Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Medallion Bank (MBNKO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.99 million. This compares with $13.97 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $58.17 million from $53.81 million last year.

Medallion Bank earnings at glance (GAAP):

