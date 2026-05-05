MED Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.95, changing hands as high as $13.43 per share. Medifast Inc shares are currently trading up about 25.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MED's low point in its 52 week range is $9.22 per share, with $15.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.