Mechanics Bancorp Q4 Profit Climbs

Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $124.302 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $51.663 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Mechanics Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.302 Mln. vs. $51.663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.24 last year.

Fourth-quarter net interest income was $181.465 million, higher than $128.400 million in the same period last year. Total noninterest income surged to $78.521 million from $18.535 million a year ago.

Total deposits stood at $19 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared with $13.9 billion on December 31, 2024.

Total loans were $14.2 billion on December 31, 2025, as against $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.

