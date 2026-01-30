Markets
MCHB

Mechanics Bancorp Q4 Profit Climbs

January 30, 2026 — 06:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $124.302 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $51.663 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Mechanics Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $124.302 Mln. vs. $51.663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.24 last year.

Fourth-quarter net interest income was $181.465 million, higher than $128.400 million in the same period last year. Total noninterest income surged to $78.521 million from $18.535 million a year ago.

Total deposits stood at $19 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared with $13.9 billion on December 31, 2024.

Total loans were $14.2 billion on December 31, 2025, as against $9.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCHB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.