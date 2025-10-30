Mechanics Bancorp Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.16 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $39.94 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 72.8% to $255.45 million from $147.87 million last year.

Mechanics Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.16 Mln. vs. $39.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue: $255.45 Mln vs. $147.87 Mln last year.

