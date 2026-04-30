Mechanics Bancorp Bottom Line Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Mechanics Bancorp (MCHB) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $44.09 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $111.19 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $241.94 million from $256.66 million last year.

Mechanics Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.09 Mln. vs. $111.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $241.94 Mln vs. $256.66 Mln last year.

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