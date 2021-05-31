Meat Production Giant JBS Hit By Cyber Attack

(RTTNews) - Beef and pork processor JBS USA, affiliated to Brazilian meat major JBS SA, said Sunday that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems. However, the company's backup servers were not affected.

The company noted that it took immediate action, suspending all affected systems, notifying authorities and activating the company's global network of IT professionals and third-party experts to resolve the situation.

The company is actively working with an Incident Response firm to restore its systems as soon as possible.

The company said it is not aware of any evidence at present that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation. Resolution of the incident will take time, which may delay certain transactions with customers and suppliers.

