Mears Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Initiative

Mears Group PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, acquiring 40,734 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 355.50p to 364.00p per share, with an average price of 361.7643p. Since the program’s inception in August 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 4,879,392 shares for cancellation. This move highlights Mears’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic buybacks.

