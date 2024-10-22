Mears Group Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Program

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 38,224 of its own shares at a weighted average price of 383.41 GBp per share. This move is part of a broader buyback initiative announced in August 2024, with a total of 3,977,222 shares purchased for cancellation to date. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it signals Mears’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

