Mears Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

October 28, 2024 — 03:14 am EDT

Mears Group Plc (GB:MER) has released an update.

Mears Group PLC has continued its share buyback initiative, acquiring 120,000 ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 334.6208 GBp. The purchased shares are set for cancellation, contributing to a total of over 4.3 million shares bought back since August 2024. This move underscores Mears Group’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

