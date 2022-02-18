MDYV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.90, changing hands as low as $68.67 per share. SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYV's low point in its 52 week range is $60.68 per share, with $73.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.87.

