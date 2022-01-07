MDYG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: MDYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.25, changing hands as low as $78.14 per share. SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.635 per share, with $84.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.27.

