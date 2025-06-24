MDYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (Symbol: MDYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.93, changing hands as high as $86.02 per share. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDYG's low point in its 52 week range is $68.5897 per share, with $95.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.01.

