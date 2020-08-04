MDU Resources Reveals Rise In Q2 Earnings

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $99.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $61.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.36 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $99.7 Mln. vs. $61.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.50 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q2): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 to $1.85

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.