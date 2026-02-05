MDU Resources Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $76.3 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $55.2 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $534.0 million from $535.5 million last year.

MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

