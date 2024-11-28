MDT Stock May Gain Following the Positive Data From Optimize PRO Study

Medtronic plc MDT recently announced new data for the Evolut Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement System (TAVR) at PCR London Valves 2024. This new clinical data gives implanters treating patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis additional insights.

The latest Optimize PRO clinical research data showed positive clinical and procedural outcomes after Evolut valves were deployed using the cusp overlap technique and an improved care pathway. Furthermore, a pooled analysis of EvolutT PRO patients revealed that paravalvular leak (PVL) rates in TAVR patients improved over time after hospital release.

Likely Trend of MDT Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $86.27 yesterday. In the year-to-date period, MDT shares have gained 4.8% compared with the industry’s 14.9% growth. The S&P 500 increased 26.5% in the same time frame.

The latest positive data from MDT’s Optimize PRO clinical study for Evolut TAVR is likely to boost the company’s business and help increase the stock’s price. Meanwhile, MDT currently has a market capitalization of $109.8 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on MDT’s Optimize PRO Clinical Study

The Optimize PRO worldwide study's full 30-day results demonstrate that using the cusp overlap approach with the Evolut PRO and PRO+ devices produced positive clinical and procedural results. The results of a multi-center, post-market, prospective study carried out in 50 centers worldwide revealed no moderate or severe aortic regurgitation at discharge, and the rates of new 30-day permanent pacemaker insertion were low.

The Optimize PRO clinical study evaluated valve performance and procedural outcomes associated with an “optimized” pre- and post-procedural TAVR care pathway, utilizing the cusp overlap technique to deploy the Evolut valves. The cusp overlap technique is designed to help implanters assess and achieve the optimal implant depth to reduce interaction with the conduction system. At 30 days, the primary endpoint of all-cause mortality or all stroke was 5.1%, all-cause mortality 0.8%, disabling stroke 1.7%, and cardiovascular rehospitalization measured 5.7%.

The study analyzed core lab echocardiographic data from 620 patients treated with Evolut PRO from the prospective Evolut Low Risk Trial, FORWARD PRO Study, and Evolut PRO US Study. The analysis demonstrated improvements in the severity of PVL. This leak occurs when blood flows backward between the heart's natural tissue and a replacement valve after 30 days post-hospital discharge to a three-year follow-up.

From the paired analysis of patients with available data at all follow-up visits, the PVL severity for 30 days post-hospital discharge was 60.8% none/trace, 36.0% mild, 2.9% moderate, and 0.3% severe. At the three-year follow-up, the PVL severity was 79.8% none/trace, 19.6% mild, 0.6% moderate and 0.0% severe. The occurrence of worsened PVL from discharge/30 days to three-year follow-up was uncommon.

MDT’s Recent Developments

In November, MDT received FDA clearance for its new InPen app, which features missed meal dose detection. This latest FDA clearance should pave the way for the launch of the company’s Smart MDI system, which combines the InPen smart insulin pen with its newest Simplera continuous glucose monitor (CGM).

Medtronic is likely to initiate a limited market release with existing standalone CGM and InPen customers, followed by a broad commercial launch.

MDT’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MDT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the medical industry are Masimo MASI, AngioDynamics ANGO and Globus Medical GMED.

Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 10.4% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Masimo’s shares have risen 37.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

AngioDynamics, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 38.2% for 2025. ANGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 31.71%.

AngioDynamics’ shares have lost 8.9% year to date against the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Globus Medical, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.7%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.1%. Its shares have risen 56.5% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.