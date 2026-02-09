MDJM Stock Surges 179%

(RTTNews) - Stock of MDJM Ltd (UOKA) is soaring about 179 percent on Monday morning trading despite no corporate-related announcements to influence the movement.

The company's shares are currently trading at $3.19 on the Nasdaq, up 179.16 percent. The stock opened at $2.28 and has climbed as high as $4.2 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.86 to $6.15.

MDJM's stock closed trading at $1.19 on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.