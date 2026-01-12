MDGL Secures Exclusive Global Right for MASH Treatment From PFE

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL has acquired exclusive global rights to ervogastat from Pfizer PFE, strengthening its pipeline of innovative and combination therapies for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”).

Ervogastat, a mid-stage, oral, liver-targeted DGAT-2 Inhibitor, lowers liver triglyceride levels by blocking the DGAT-2 enzyme and helps decrease liver inflammation.

Rationale Behind MDGL’s Combination Therapy for MASH

Madrigal is focused on developing combination therapies for MASH treatment. By licensing ervogastat from Pfizer, the company intends to combine it with its approved therapy Rezdiffra, maximizing its clinical outcomes and commercial potential.

In the United States, Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is approved for the treatment of adult patients with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis) in conjunction with diet and exercise.

In a prior phase II study, ervogastat demonstrated robust efficacy in reducing liver fat in MASH patients. As assessed by MRI-PDFF, 72% of the patient population treated with ervogastat at a 150mg dose achieved a 30% reduction in liver fat, while 61% achieved a 50% reduction. This level of fat reduction has been shown to correlate with longer-term fibrosis improvement for other mechanisms, including Rezdiffra. Patients also experienced improvements in liver enzymes and reduced liver stiffness. The treatment was well tolerated across all tested doses.

Madrigal plans to conduct a drug-to-drug interaction study with Rezdiffra and consult the FDA on designing a phase II combination study for MASH patients.

Rezdiffra, a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist, is approved for the treatment of adults with MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver scarring (fibrosis) in conjunction with diet and exercise.

The drug was commercially launched in the United States in April 2024 and received the conditional marketing authorization in the European Union for MASH in August 2025.

Per management, as ervogastat and Rezdiffra reduce liver fat through distinct and complementary mechanisms, the combination could provide greater benefit than either one alone.

Financial Highlights

Madrigal is entitled to pay Pfizer an upfront payment of $50 million, which will be reflected in its expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025. Pfizer will additionally receive milestones and royalty payments if Madrigal successfully develops and commercializes ervogastat in the market. In addition to ervogastat, PFE granted worldwide rights to two early-stage MASH pipeline candidates.

