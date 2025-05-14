MDGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $292.11, changing hands as low as $287.01 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $200.63 per share, with $377.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $282.98.

