MDGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $239.42, changing hands as low as $238.68 per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDGL's low point in its 52 week range is $119.7604 per share, with $299.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $238.52.

