mdf commerce (MECVF) Price Target Increased by 26.05% to 3.96

The average one-year price target for mdf commerce (OTCPK:MECVF) has been revised to 3.96 / share. This is an increase of 26.05% from the prior estimate of 3.14 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.06 to a high of 4.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.61% from the latest reported closing price of 2.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in mdf commerce. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MECVF is 0.00%, an increase of 23.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.24% to 16K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional International Core Equity Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

