MDA Space Ltd. Profit Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - MDA Space Ltd. (MDA.TO) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$108.5 million, or C$0.84 per share. This compares with C$79.4 million, or C$0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MDA Space Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$189.9 million or C$1.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.2% to C$1.633 billion from C$1.080 billion last year.

MDA Space Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$108.5 Mln. vs. C$79.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.84 vs. C$0.63 last year. -Revenue: C$1.633 Bln vs. C$1.080 Bln last year.

