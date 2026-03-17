MCY Outperforms Industry in a Year: Time to Add It for Better Returns?

Mercury General Corporation MCY shares have risen 59% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.4%. Shares of MCY have outperformed the Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 8% and 21.5%, respectively.



Mercury General has outperformed its peers, including Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS, The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF. Shares of AXS, TRV and CINF have gained 6.3%, 16.9% and 14.2%, respectively, in the past year.



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MCY Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

The stock closed at $90.44 on Monday and is trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $89.84 and $80.81, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



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MCY’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mercury General’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.24 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.1%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 revenues indicates an increase of 5.5% from the corresponding 2026 estimates.



Earnings have grown 16.4% in the past five years. MCY has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score helps analyze the growth prospects of a company.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on MCY

One analyst covering the stock has raised estimates for 2026 and one analyst for 2027 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 moved 7.1% and 3.2% north, respectively, in the last 30 days.

MCY’s Favorable Return on Capital

Return on equity for the trailing 12 months was 20.7%, which compared favorably with the industry’s 7.2%. This reflects its efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds.



Return on invested capital in the trailing 12 months was 13.1%, better than the industry average of 5.7%, reflecting MCY’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income.

Average Target Price for MCY Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by one analyst, the Zacks average price target is $110 per share. The average suggests a potential 23.6% upside from the last closing price.



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Key Points to Note for MCY

Mercury General has been gaining ground by relying on a set of core organic strengths. Premiums have trended steadily higher, supported by rate increases across insurance lines and a growing base of policies. The Property and Casualty segment has also held up well, signaling a stable backdrop for the company’s operations. These organic drivers are lifting Mercury General’s top line and shaping the path for continued expansion.



Over the past five years, the top line witnessed a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%, supported by higher net premiums earned and other revenues. California remains a key driver, with higher rates in the homeowner’s line and a growing number of auto policies strengthening the company’s premium base.



Net investment income has also played a key role in Mercury General’s growth. Over the past five years, it witnessed a compound annual rate of 15.7%, supported by higher average yields and a larger base of invested assets. With floating-rate investments, the company anticipates that investment income in 2025 will remain close to the 2024 levels, continuing to provide a reliable contribution to overall revenues.



Mercury General’s strong liquidity position further supports its growth. With a solid cash balance of $1.3 billion at 2025 end, reflecting an increase of 82.7% year over year, the company believes its cash flow from future operations is adequate to satisfy liquidity requirements. Investment maturities are also available to meet the company’s liquidity needs. The average annual net cash provided by operating activities for the past 10 years was approximately $468 million, and cash generated from operations was sufficient to meet the liquidity requirements over this period.

Conclusion

Solid performance across its Property and Casualty segment, rate increases, rise in the number of policies written, higher average invested assets and cash, as well as financial flexibility, make Mercury General a strong contender for being in one’s portfolio.



Coupled with favorable estimates, solid growth projections, and higher return on capital, the time appears right for potential investors to bet on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) insurer. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mercury General also has a VGM Score of A. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers. Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.