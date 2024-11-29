MCS Services Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

MCS Services Limited (AU:MSG) has released an update.

MCS Services Ltd (ASX: MSG) successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Bob Kucera receiving strong support from shareholders. These decisions, made through a poll, reflect shareholder confidence in the company’s leadership and future direction.

