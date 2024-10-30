McPhy Energy Sees Electrolyzer Revenue Surge in 2024

McPhy Energy SA ( (MPHYF) ) has realeased its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information McPhy Energy SA presented to its investors.

McPhy Energy SA, a French company specializing in hydrogen production equipment, is a key player in the electrolyzer manufacturing industry, contributing to the global transition to low-carbon hydrogen solutions.

In the first half of 2024, McPhy Energy reported a 35% increase in revenue, reaching €9.5 million, largely due to the significant growth in its electrolyzer business, which saw a 120% increase. Despite a challenging market environment, the company managed to enhance its financial position and strategic partnerships, including a notable agreement with Larsen & Toubro.

Key financial highlights included a total backlog of €27.7 million, with €21.6 million attributed to electrolyzers. However, the company faced difficulties with legacy projects, resulting in a negative EBITDA of €24.7 million. Personnel costs increased by 21% due to business expansion, while external costs decreased by 15%. McPhy also successfully executed a funding plan, maintaining a cash position of €57.6 million as of mid-2024.

Strategically, McPhy completed the sale of its hydrogen station business and initiated several industrial contracts, reinforcing its focus on the electrolyzer market. The company aims to generate between €18 million and €22 million in revenue for the full year 2024.

Looking ahead, McPhy is positioned to capitalize on the industrial sector’s growing demand for hydrogen solutions, leveraging its operational facilities and strategic partnerships to drive future growth, despite market uncertainties.

