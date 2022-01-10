MCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $364.36, changing hands as low as $357.58 per share. Moody's Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MCO's low point in its 52 week range is $261.38 per share, with $407.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $359.79. The MCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

