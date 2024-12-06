News & Insights

McMillan Shakespeare Updates Director’s Securities Interest

December 06, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of its director, Roberto De Luca, following the issuance of 45,608 performance rights as part of an incentive-based remuneration plan. This move, approved at the recent AGM, increases De Luca’s total performance rights to 184,931, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

