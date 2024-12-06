News & Insights

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited Issues New Performance Rights

December 06, 2024 — 01:08 am EST

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited (AU:MMS) has released an update.

Mcmillan Shakespeare Limited has announced the issuance of 50,940 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, set for issue on December 6, 2024, highlight the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce. Investors might find this move indicative of the firm’s strategic focus on talent retention and motivation.

